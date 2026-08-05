Local 6-year-old girl wins international pageant

BEAVERCREEK — A local 6-year-old girl placed in the top 7 of an international beauty pageant.

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Raelynn Sams, a 6-year-old from Beavercreek, competed at the International Coast 2 Coast Pageant in New Brunswick, New Jersey, from July 23 to July 26, according to her mother.

She was the second-youngest titleholder in the top 7 titleholders and was the only titleholder from Ohio.

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Last year, during Raelynn’s first year attending internationals, she won overall international actress out of 250 contestants and got a supreme title as patriotic supreme.

Her mother said she was just shy of her goal of top 7, but this year she was determined.

“At first she was just going to enjoy her reign as royalty, but she decided last minute she wanted to compete as well,” Raelynn’s mother said. “So at 6 years old, with only a few short weeks to prepare, she spent every day switching from glitz-style pageants to scholarship-style, which is very hard and not easy, especially at only 6 years old.”

Raelynn won the International Little Miss Grand Supreme title in the Tiny Miss Division. She won a $2,500 cash scholarship and a trip to Disney World among other prizes.

“She spent some nights outside practicing due to my work schedule at 9-10 pm or 11-12 pm, practicing her butt off with no complaints because she wanted it so bad this year, and it showed. She won the highest title she was able to and much more!” Raelynn’s mother said.

Other states represented in the top 7 were Virginia, Connecticut, Maryland, and New York.

Beauty Pageant Winner Beavercreek Photos provided by Raelynn Sams' mother. (Alexcis Elworth)

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