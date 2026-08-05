Deputies, medics respond to reported shooting in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TWP. — Deputies responded to a reported shooting in Montgomery County early Wednesday morning.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson will have the latest on this developing story LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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Medics and deputies were dispatched around 2:15 a.m. to the 2400 block of Fairport Avenue on a reported shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) supervisor.

Video and photos from the scene show the area blocked off with yellow caution tape.

Deputies and cruisers are at the scene investigating.

News Center 7 is working to learn what led to the shooting and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

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