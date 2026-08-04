Still images show new perspective of deadly officer-involved shooting in Montgomery County

NEW LEBANON — New developments in the officer-involved shooting that ended with a man dead.

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The New Lebanon Police Department laid out a timeline of what happened leading up to their officers shooting and killing a man.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins saw still pictures from the body camera video on Tuesday.

>>PHOTOS:Large police presence seen in New Lebanon neighborhood

New Lebanon Police Chief Darrin Townsend said he shared the pictures to be transparent with the community.

But the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has the full body camera video, and they’re still reviewing it.

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The still images show what two New Lebanon police officers saw when they went to the home on Fuls Road Monday morning.

They were gathering information after seeing a stolen car in the backyard.

“Contact was made by knocking on the door. At one time, a suspect pointed down at the officers. Two officers discharged their firearms,” Townsend said.

>>RELATED: ‘They killed my son;’ Mother recounts son’s death in New Lebanon officer-involved shooting

The pictures don’t line up with what the suspect’s mother told News Center 7 at the crime scene on Monday morning.

“They did not have to shoot him; they didn’t have to shoot him. He had no weapon,” Paula Rader said.

Along with the photos, the timeline shows the shooting happened within seconds.

It said the first gunshot was fired two seconds after officers spotted the gun.

The suspect’s mother and this timeline both mention that officers warned the suspect before shooting.

“They said if you don’t stop, we’re gonna tase you, but instead of them tasing all I heard was pow, pow, pow, and my son moaning he was moaning,” Rader said.

A forensic picture shows how the gun was found after the shooting.

Townsend explained that he’s only allowed to show these still images because the sheriff’s office is still investigating and reviewing the body-camera footage.

“The officers in question are on administrative leave until they’re released to come back to duty. Till that time, we just want them to recover,” Townsend said.

The sheriff’s office will also conduct an internal administrative investigation.

News Center 7 is waiting to hear back on our request for the officer’s body camera video.

We will continue to follow this story.

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