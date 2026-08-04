NWS confirms strength, path of Warren County tornado

WARREN COUNTY — The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed the strength of a tornado that touched down in the area over the weekend.

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The NWS confirmed Tuesday that an EF0 tornado touched down near Franklin in Warren County Saturday night.

The tornado touched down southwest of Franklin, where several large tree limbs were downed along Hamilton-Middletown Road and State Route 73.

As the tornado moved northeast, more tree damage was noted on Dayton-Oxford Road, and a section of a corn field near Water Source Drive was flattened.

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Just northeast of Water Source Drive, one large metal building at an industrial facility had a large portion of a northwest-facing wall removed, along with a portion of the roof.

The NWS said wind speeds at this point were at their highest, at 80 mph.

The twister traveled around 1.8 miles, according to the NWS.

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