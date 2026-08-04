Suspect accused of stealing from Dillard’s; Do you recognize them?

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a theft suspect from the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

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In a social media post, police said the theft happened on July 16 at Dillard’s.

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The suspect allegedly went to the fragrance department, selected merchandise, concealed it, and left the store without paying for it.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows anything about the theft is asked to contact Ofc. T. Lammert at (937) 426-1225 or lammertt@beavercreekohio.gov.

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