Remembering the nine victims of the Oregon District shooting 7 years later

DAYTON — Today marks seven years since the deadly mass shooting in the Oregon District.

On Aug. 4, 2019, a gunman killed nine people and injured dozens more outside of a bar.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson will have more on the impact of the shooting in the Oregon District LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak

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Lois Oglesby, Megan Betts, Nicholas Cumer, Logan Turner, Thomas McNichols, Derrick Fudge, Monica Brickhouse, Saeed Saleh, and Beatrice Warren-Curtis are the nine victims who were killed.

Five years after the attack, the City of Dayton unveiled the “Seed of Life” memorial.

Thousands of people have contributed to the memorial to honor the victims.

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