SWAT deployed to Dayton neighborhood following domestic threat

DAYTON — A domestic complaint led to SWAT being called to a Dayton neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

Police and SWAT vehicles were seen in the 100 block of Medford Street around 2 p.m.

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Officers were originally dispatched to Medford Street around 12:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Andrew Zecchini.

The victim told officers that the suspect was inside the home and armed.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a woman can be heard telling dispatchers that she is trying to get a man out of her house.

“He is threatening to kill me and shoot me,” she said.

The caller was able to leave the home and went to her mom’s house.

“I left because I’m scared,” she told the dispatcher.

SWAT and a Hostage Negotiation Team responded to the scene.

No one was located inside the home.

The investigation is on going.

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