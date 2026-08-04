Ohio woman charged with making bomb threats at two Mississippi offices

CINCINNATI — An Ohio woman is accused of making bomb threats to two Mississippi offices in July.

Michele Edwards from Cincinnati is charged with transmitting a threatening communication containing a threat to kill or injure the person of another or damage or destroy any building, according to our news partners, WCPO.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Edwards made a bomb threat to the George County Chancery Clerk’s Office in Mississippi on July 23, shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to a federal affidavit.

She then made a second threat to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office around 2 p.m. that same day.

Edwards allegedly used a blocked phone number to call the George County Chancery Clerk’s Office 21 times, using the words “do not go outside,” “the clock is ticking,” and “die,” according to the affidavit.

Investigators identified the blocked number and associated it with Edwards.

During an investigation of her phone, investigators found that Edwards allegedly called the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office about eight times while hiding her caller ID.

Two of those calls contained threats.

The calls to the sheriff’s office caused the building to go on lockdown, and the sheriff’s office conducted a bomb sweep of the building’s exterior with a K9.

Court documents show that investigators used an “open-source search” to identify Edwards through Cash App with her phone number. Investigators also received text messages that reference “Michelle.”

Her phone number was also associated with numerous Cincinnati Police Department reports, which linked her as the owner of the phone.

Edwards’ phone was also “bedded down” in the area of Pedretti Avenue in West Price Hill on the night of July 23.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]