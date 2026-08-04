Toddler dies after head became stuck in toy kitchen set at babysitter’s home

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A 3-year-old South Florida girl died four days after she was found with her head stuck inside of a toy kitchen play set while at a babysitter’s residence, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Boynton Beach Police Department, officers responded to a residence shortly after 11 a.m. ET on July 23. The girl was not breathing when she was discovered by her babysitter’s spouse, the Sun Sentinel reported.

She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition but died on July 27, police spokesperson Chelsea Sanabia said in a statement on Monday.

Investigators said the girl and a sibling were staying at a babysitter’s residence, WPEC reported. According to the police news release, the babysitter left the home and left the children in the care of their spouse.

The spouse stayed upstairs in residence while the children were playing but was “periodically checking” on them and “giving them snacks,” police said.

At one point, the spouse came downstairs and discovered the girl’s head was stuck in the playset, police said.

The girl’s sibling told police that the toddler became stuck while trying to reach toys that had fallen into the play set, the Sun Sentinel reported.

The babysitter’s spouse freed the child, and when officers arrived they started CPR measures, according to the news release. Members of Boynton Beach Fire Rescue arrived and took the girl to an area hospital, WPEC reported.

Police have not released the names of the children or the adults who were caring for them, according to the Sun Sentinel.

Charges had not been filed as of Monday, WPBF reported. Police said an investigation was ongoing.

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