Check your tickets! Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ohio.
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One person won $50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball in Monday night’s drawing.
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The winning numbers were 8, 30, 41, 48, 54, and the Powerball was 4.
The location where the ticket was sold has not yet been announced.
No one won the $748 million jackpot.
The next drawing is on Wednesday, Aug. 5, with an estimated jackpot of $786 million.
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