Traffic

TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes closed on I-75 SB in Warren County due to crash

By WHIO Staff
I-75 at SR-73 (Ohio Department of Transportation)
By WHIO Staff

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

  • All lanes are blocked on I-75 South beyond SR-73 between Franklin and Springboro due to a crash.

Street Incidents

  • No major incidents to report at this time.

Latest traffic conditions also are available on our traffic map

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