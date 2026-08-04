Crews investigating crash at busy Dayton intersection

DAYTON — Dayton Police and Fire are on the scene of a crash on Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the scene at 6:16 a.m. on Salem Avenue and Philadelphia Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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Additional information wasn’t readily available.

News Center 7 is working to learn the extent of their injuries.

We will continue to follow this story.

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