Crews investigating crash at busy Dayton intersection

DAYTON — Dayton Police and Fire are on the scene of a crash on Tuesday morning.
Crews were called to the scene at 6:16 a.m. on Salem Avenue and Philadelphia Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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Additional information wasn’t readily available.
News Center 7 is working to learn the extent of their injuries.
We will continue to follow this story.
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