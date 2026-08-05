Woman shoots, kills ex-boyfriend during break-in, sheriff’s office says

HARRISON TWP. — Investigators said a woman shot her ex-boyfriend when he tried to break into her home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A 911 call was made from a home in the 2400 block of Fairport Avenue around 2:15 a.m.

“Get out of the door, and my kids are here!” a woman told dispatchers.

She told them her ex-boyfriend was trying to break in.

A muffled bang can be heard on the call.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We now know (this) was a muffled gunshot on the 911 call. The caller then tells the dispatcher that she shot her ex-boyfriend and that she was feeling the residence with the children,” Jeremy Roy, chief of staff with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Deputies found a 34-year-old man dead, a broken door, and three children.

They also found evidence that suggests domestic violence happened in the home the night before.

The situation had neighbors worried.

“I jumped up, came outside with one boot, and I didn’t know all that commotion was down the street,” Turtle Shrivers said.

She said she has never seen this many deputies on her street, but law enforcement has dealt with the man before.

“There’s a prior record,” Roy said.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the shooter had a permit for the gun, but her identity will not be released for her protection.

She has not been charged at the moment.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]