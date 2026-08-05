Coroner IDs man killed in officer-involved shooting in Montgomery County

NEW LEBANON — The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the 34-year-old man killed in an officer-involved shooting on Monday.

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The man was identified as Jacob Rader.

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Still images shared by Police Chief Darrin Townsend show what two New Lebanon police officers saw when they went to the home on Fuls Road Monday morning.

They were gathering information after seeing a stolen car in the backyard.

“Contact was made by knocking on the door. At one time, a suspect pointed down at the officers. Two officers discharged their firearms,” Townsend said.

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Along with the photos, the timeline shows the shooting happened within seconds.

It said the first gunshot was fired two seconds after officers spotted the gun.

A forensic picture shows how the gun was found after the shooting.

Townsend explained that he’s only allowed to show these still images because the sheriff’s office is still investigating and reviewing the body-camera footage.

“The officers in question are on administrative leave until they’re released to come back to duty. Till that time, we just want them to recover,” Townsend said.

The sheriff’s office will also conduct an internal administrative investigation.

News Center 7 is waiting to hear back on our request for the officer’s body camera video.

We will continue to follow this story.

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