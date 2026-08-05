Mosquitoes at Montgomery County park test postivie for West Nile Virus; Public Health to spray area

DAYTON — Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County will be spraying for mosquitoes in a local park tonight.

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The move comes after the organization’s mosquito control program detected mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile Virus in traps set at Wegerzyn MetroPark in Dayton.

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No human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported.

Public Health will spray the area of the park at 1301 E. Siebenthaler Avenue tonight at dusk with the adulticide mosquito-control product Duet. The exact time is weather-dependent.

Anyone seeking additional information can contact Public Health at (937) 225-4362.

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