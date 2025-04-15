Dayton native picked No. 20 overall in WNBA draft

DAYTON — Dayton native and University of South Carolina senior Bree Hall is heading to Indianapolis to play basketball.

Hall was the No. 20 pick overall by the Indiana Fever in the WNBA draft on Monday.

She graduated from Wayne High School in 2021 and was named McDonald’s All-America, Naismith All-America Honorable Mention, and Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association Miss Basketball, according to South Carolina’s athletic department.

Hall won two national championships during her time as a Gamecock.

She averages 5.7 points on 40.6% shooting, 36.3% from the 3-point range with 21 double-digit scoring games, according to South Carolina’s athletic department.

