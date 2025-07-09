Dayton Metro Library announces change to operating hours starting next month

DAYTON — The Dayton Metro Library has announced a change to its operating hours beginning next month.

The Dayton Metro Library (DML) announced Wednesday that it will be adjusting its operating hours to “reflect the most highly used hours of the week.”

The change will provide patrons with “maximum access to Library staff and services while maintaining responsible stewardship over public funding,” according to DML’s Executive Director, Jeffrey Trzeciak.

“These changes are to accommodate our patrons’ needs because we see a shift in Library usage with families and students during the school year,” Trzeciak said.

Beginning in August, the following operating hours at all DML branches will be:

Monday: 10 am – 7 pm

Tuesday: 9:30 am – 6 pm

Wednesday: 9:30 am – 6 pm

Thursday: 11 am – 8 pm

Friday: 9:30 am – 6 pm

Saturday: 9:30 am – 6 pm

Also beginning in August, the Southeast Branch of the DML will return to its appointment policy.

Patrons who wish to visit the branch Monday-Friday from 2:30 p.m. through 4 p.m. will need to arrange an appointment time online.

The Main Library will also reinstate its chaperone policy (ACR) Monday through Friday from 2-6 p.m.

Patrons under the age of 17 will need to be accompanied by an adult chaperone aged 25 or older.

The chaperone policy was implemented earlier this year, but temporarily ended in June.

All changes will go into effect on Monday, August 4.

