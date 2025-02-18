New chaperone policy goes into effect at Dayton Metro Library branches

DAYTON — New rules went into effect this after at Dayton Metro Library.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Starting today the library said it will require anyone 17 and younger to be accompanied by a chaperone over the age of 25 Monday through Friday during the school year from 2-6 p.m. This is in an effort to maintain a “quiet space.”

Both children and chaperones will be required to provide proof of age upon entrance.

TRENDING STORIES:

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, the changes stem from multiple fights involving teens and young adults inside library buildings.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins spoke to people in the community about the change.

Randy Simes, of Dayton, said he thinks the adult supervision and accountability will lower the chances of a fight breaking out.

While he agrees with the policy change, he also touches on how it could hinder students.

“It can be an inconvenience to some people, some students that’s really trying to get their homework done or after-school activities done,” Simes said. “So it can be an inconvenience, but overall it’s probably safer for the general public.”

News Center 7 reached out to library officials to learn how they expect the new policy change to stop the fights. They declined a request for an interview.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group