Nearly 630,000-pound ‘superload’ to cause area road closure Wednesday

WARREN COUNTY — A “superload” is going to be moving through the southern Miami Valley on Wednesday and it will be impacting traffic.

The superload is a large transformer that is being transported for Duke Energy. It is 629,436 pounds, 16 feet wide, 19 feet tall, and 201 feet long, according to the Warren County Engineer’s Office.

This will cause Union Road in Turtlecreek Township to be closed for approximately five hours starting at 8 a.m.

“After Union Road, the convoy will become a moving roadblock until its destination,” a statement from the engineer’s office read.

Escorted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the load will go along Union Road to Greentree Road and into Monroe. It’ll continue to its destination on Todhunter Road in Butler County.

This is expected to heavily impact traffic and cause delays, so drivers are asked to avoid the area.

“The detour of Union Road will utilize SR 63, SR 741 and SR122,” the engineer’s office stated.

