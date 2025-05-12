Dayton Metro Library temporarily doing away with chaperone policy, announces summer hours

DAYTON — The Dayton Metro Library is rolling out some changes for the summer season.

Beginning June 1, the main library will be switching back from its chaperone policy, which was implemented earlier this year, a spokesperson for the Day. This means chaperones will not be required for anyone under the age of 18.

The Southeast Branch will also be open without restrictions. Appointments will not be necessary.

In addition to the policy changes, all Dayton Metro Library branches will have the following modified operating hours:

Monday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

All changes will be in effect until August 2. From there, the library will return to previous policies and operating hours.

The library will be open on Sundays from 1-5 p.m. on September 7.

