REPORTS: White House lawn cleared after possible shots fired

WASHINGTON D.C. — The White House lawn was cleared on Saturday after gunshots were reportedly fired in Washington, D.C.

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The reports came in just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 23.

Several reporters, including CBS News’ Aaron Navarro, were outside the White House at around 6:04 p.m. when they heard around 20 gunshots.

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi told CBS News that the agency was aware of “reports of shots fired near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW” and “working to corroborate the information with personnel on the ground.”

FBI Director Kash Patel said on social media that the “FBI is on the scene, and supporting Secret Service.”

CNN is reporting that members of the press corps on the North Lawn were rushed into the White House Briefing Room.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

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