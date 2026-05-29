Sewer overflow caused by ‘overwhelming’ stormwater impacting parts of Moraine

MORAINE — Environmental and city crews are actively responding to a sewer overflow caused by a large amount of stormwater in the system in Moraine.

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Residents are asked to avoid the area near Payne Recreation Center and Swimming Hole Road.

They are also asked to use extreme caution anywhere there may be standing water due to the potential presence of sewage mixed with stormwater, according to a spokesperson with Montgomery County.

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County officials were notified about a potential contamination on Friday, after residents reported seeing suspected sewer runoff debris in low-lying areas.

The county said it has notified the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency as required.

The Payne Recreation Center and a nearby park area have been closed as a precaution.

“The affected area sits within one of the lowest-lying areas in the county, making it especially vulnerable during major rain events. The sanitary system became inundated with stormwater and ultimately reached capacity,” the county spokesperson said.

The standing water in the affected area will take time to go down as the drainage systems gradually recover.

The spokesperson said conditions are expected to improve as water continues to drain over time.

“This is an unfortunate situation created by an extraordinary amount of rainfall in a short period of time that infrastructure - some of which is more than 60 years old - simply was not designed to handle,” Montgomery County Environmental Services Director Matt Hilliard said. “The safety and well-being of our residents remain our top priority, and we are working closely with our municipal partners to respond to immediate concerns while continuing to pursue long-term solutions.”

The county said this region has seen excessive rainfall over the last two years.

“These increasingly more frequent storms are revealing long-standing infrastructure challenges that will require major long-term improvements,” the spokesperson said.

County officials are working with city officials to create comprehensive long-term solutions, but the improvements will take years to design, fund, and implement.

Moraine residents are urged to avoid all standing water, keep kids and pets away from flooded areas, and follow posted closures and public safety guidelines.

Those facing water intrusion in their homes should avoid those areas while it’s still present. The county provided some precautions to take during cleanup:

Wear waterproof gloves and boots

Avoid direct contact with standing water whenever possible

Ensure good ventilation

Disinfect all surfaces that may have been impacted

Thoroughly wash hands after any exposure

Residents with water damage or ongoing concerns should speak with professional cleanup crews or restoration services and contact their insurance provider.

“We recognize the frustration and concern residents are feeling,” Hilliard said. “This is not a short-term issue, and we remain committed to partnering together with the city of Moraine to address what is becoming a continual flooding challenge for our community.”

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