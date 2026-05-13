Eric Clapton ends concert early after being hit by record thrown from crowd

Eric Clapton cut a recent concert short after someone threw a record at the legendary guitarist, hitting him.

The incident happened in Madrid on May 7, Fox News reported.

Video recorded by a concertgoer showed Clapton walking along the stage as fans applauded before he was hit by what appeared to be a vinyl record.

Guitar World said he had returned to the stage after performing a cover of “Cocaine” to do an encore when he was hit in the chest. After being hit, he did not go on with those plans. He was expected to play “Before You Accuse Me.”

Clapton did not appear to be injured and still performed in Barcelona on May 10, Fox News said.

Clapton is on his European tour with concerts in Mannheim, Cologne and Munich before he travels to Sandringham, U.K. in August and then returns to the U.S. for six concerts in September.

The “Wonderful Tonight” singer/songwriter is not the first artist to be hit by something thrown from the audience.

Luke Bryan, Billie Eilish, Nick Jonas, Kelsea Ballerini and Bebe Rexha have all been hit, according to Fox News.

Harry Styles, Drake, Lil Nas X and Lady Gaga have also been targeted, USA Today reported.

0 of 32 Photos: Eric Clapton through the years Here are some memorable photos of musician Eric Clapton through the years. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini) Photos: Eric Clapton through the years 1967: In this Aug. 20, 1967, file photo, members of the rock group Cream, from left, Jack Bruce, unidentified woman, drummer Ginger Baker and Eric Clapton, depart from Heathrow Airport in London. (AP Photo/Peter Kemp) Photos: Eric Clapton through the years 1979: British rock star Eric Clapton and his bride, Pattie Boyd Harrison, leave a church after their marriage in Tucson, Arizona, on March 27, 1979. (AP Photo) Photos: Eric Clapton through the years 1983: Guitarist Eric Clapton and his wife Patti Boyd prepare to depart from Heathrow Airport, near London, on January 10, 1983, for their flight to Los Angeles. (AP Photo) Photos: Eric Clapton through the years 1984: Pop stars Eric Clapton, left, and Phil Collins at London's Heathrow Airport on March 6, 1984, when they were due to leave for Antigua where they will be working on a new album together. (AP Photo/Press Association) Photos: Eric Clapton through the years 1985: Eric Clapton performs at the Live Aid concert in Philadelphia on July 13, 1985. (AP Photo/George Widman) Photos: Eric Clapton through the years 1987: Britain's Princess Diana, the Princess of Wales, chats with rock guitarist Eric Clapton, center, and former Beatle drummer Ringo Starr at the Wembley Arena, London, on June 5, 1987, before the Prince's Trust Rock Gala. (AP Photo/Peter Kemp) Photos: Eric Clapton through the years 1989: Rock stars Keith Richards, Tina Turner and Eric Clapton perform during the International Rock Awards in New York on May 31, 1989. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan) Photos: Eric Clapton through the years 1990: Eric Clapton belts out a tune on the first stop of his world tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday night, April 3, 1990. (AP Photo/Frankie Ziths) Photos: Eric Clapton through the years 1991: The parents of Conor Clapton, rock star Eric Clapton and Italian actress Lori Del Santo, walk behind their son's casket at his funeral in Ripley, Surrey, southern England, on March 28, 1991. The boy was killed after falling from a New York skyscraper. (AP Photo/Denis Paquin) Photos: Eric Clapton through the years 1992: Eric Clapton performs one of his two songs during the Bob Dylan anniversary concert at New York's Madison Square Garden on Oct. 16, 1992. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm) Photos: Eric Clapton through the years 1993: Eric Clapton accepts his Grammy at the 35th annual Grammy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 1993. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon) Photos: Eric Clapton through the years 1999: Rock icon Eric Clapton, left, practices with Blues artist B.B. King for their performance at the 41st annual Grammy Awards ceremony on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 1999, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Photos: Eric Clapton through the years 2001: Musician Eric Clapton performing at the Concert for New York City to benefit the victims of the World Trade Center disaster at Madison Square Garden in New York City on October 20, 2001. (Scott Gries/ImageDirect via Getty Images) Photos: Eric Clapton through the years 2003: Maestro Luciano Pavarotti (left) and singer/guitarist Eric Clapton stand onstage during a sound check session for the Pavarotti and Friends 2003 concert May 26, 2003, in Modena, Italy. (Giuseppe Cacace/Getty Images) Photos: Eric Clapton through the years 2004: Eric Clapton performs at the Point Theatre on April 23, 2004, in Dublin, Ireland. (ShowBizIreland/Getty Images) Photos: Eric Clapton through the years 2005: Eric Clapton performs on stage at the "Tsunami Disaster Fundraising Concert" at the Millennium Stadium on January 22, 2005, in Cardiff, Wales. (Matt Cardy/Getty Images) Photos: Eric Clapton through the years 2007: Musicians Eric Clapton (left) and Sheryl Crow perform during the Crossroads Guitar Festival 2007 held at Toyota Park on July 28, 2007, in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Gibson) Photos: Eric Clapton through the years 2008: Eric Clapton performs at The Hard Rock Calling Festival on June 28, 2008, in London. (Jo Hale/Getty Images) Photos: Eric Clapton through the years 2009: In this handout image provided by Lobeline Communcations, Van Morrison and friend Eric Clapton pose backstage during two sold-out nights at London's Royal Albert Hall on April 18, 2009, in London. (Listen to the Lion/Lobeline Communcations via Getty Images) Photos: Eric Clapton through the years 2010: Musician Eric Clapton performs at the Prince's Trust Rock Gala 2010 supported by Novae at the Royal Albert Hall on November 17, 2010, in London. (Ian Gavan/Getty Images) Photos: Eric Clapton through the years 2012: Eric Clapton performs at "12-12-12," a concert benefiting the Robin Hood Relief Fund to aid the victims of Hurricane Sandy, at Madison Square Garden on December 12, 2012, in New York City. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Clear Channel) Photos: Eric Clapton through the years 2013: Hosts Dan Aykroyd and Eric Clapton speak on stage during the 2013 Crossroads Guitar Festival at Madison Square Garden on April 13, 2013, in New York City. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images) Photos: Eric Clapton through the years 2017: Musician Eric Clapton performs at the Forum on September 18, 2017, in Inglewood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: Eric Clapton through the years 2018: Roger Daltrey and Eric Clapton attend the launch of the Royal Albert Hall "Walk of Fame" at Royal Albert Hall on September 4, 2018, in London. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) Photos: Eric Clapton through the years 2020: Eric Clapton performs on stage during Music for the Marsden 2020 at the O2 Arena on March 3, 2020, in London. (Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Photos: Eric Clapton through the years 2021: Eric Clapton Performs at Gas South Arena on Friday, September 23, 2021, in Atlanta. (Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

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