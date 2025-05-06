1 dead after plane crash in Ohio, OSHP says

ASHLAND COUNTY — A person is dead after a plane crash in Ohio Monday night.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said that they received several calls for a plane in distress in Ashland County around 7:45 p.m., according to our CBS affiliate, WOIO in Cleveland.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed on social media that they are “investigating a May 5 crash of an Experimental Express 2000 FT aircraft near Polk, Ohio.”
NTSB investigating the May 5 crash of an Experimental Express 2000 FT aircraft near Polk, Ohio.— NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) May 6, 2025
OSHP told WOIO they could not determine if weather was a factor in the crash. But there were thunderstorms in Northeast Ohio around the time of the crash.
We will continue to update this developing story.
