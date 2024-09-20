New Chick-fil-A location proposed at local shopping center

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A new Chick-fil-A could be coming to southern Montgomery County.

Developers out of Cincinnati have submitted an application and plan to build a new Chick-fil-A restaurant at Austin Landing. According to plans submitted to the Miami Township Community Development Department, it would be on the east side of State Route 741, north of Landing Way.

The application lays out plans to build a 4,852-square-foot restaurant with a drive-thru and 79 parking spaces.

This location would include 78 seats inside the restaurant and 28 seats for outdoor dining. Renderings included in the application show an outdoor patio area with several tables with umbrellas.

The plan includes the construction of a new roadway which has been approved by the Ohio Department of Transportation. It would utilize the traffic signal at Landing Way and SR 741, according to the documents.

The Miami Township Zoning Commission is scheduled to plan at its Oct. 8 meeting.

