Local

Police tonight are searching 2 area middle schools after bomb threat is made

By WHIO Staff

Mad River Local Schools The Ohio School Safety Center approved the armed response team for Mad River Local Schools on Thursday.

By WHIO Staff

Police are searching two middle schools in the Mad River Local School District tonight after a bomb threat was made via social media earlier this evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 has been covering the continuing threats made in recent weeks.

TRENDING STORIES:

The searches are occurring at this hour, Riverside Police Maj. Angela Jackson said at 10:35 p.m.

Whether Mad River Middle and/or Spinning Hills Middle will be open for classes Friday has yet to be determined, Jackson said.

Detectives became aware of the threat about 7 p.m. and are working on trying to track down the Internet address of the sender. The threat reads:

The threat, which was shared with News Center 7 minutes ago, reads, “”Mad river local school I’m going to send bombs to 2 of the schools including Mad river middle school. and Spinning hills middle school at exactly 11:24 a.m. on Setember 20th. Be prepared.”

We’re working to contact Mad River Local Schools officials for more details.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]


0

Most Read