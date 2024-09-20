Police tonight are searching 2 area middle schools after bomb threat is made

Police are searching two middle schools in the Mad River Local School District tonight after a bomb threat was made via social media earlier this evening.

News Center 7 has been covering the continuing threats made in recent weeks.

The searches are occurring at this hour, Riverside Police Maj. Angela Jackson said at 10:35 p.m.

Whether Mad River Middle and/or Spinning Hills Middle will be open for classes Friday has yet to be determined, Jackson said.

Detectives became aware of the threat about 7 p.m. and are working on trying to track down the Internet address of the sender. The threat reads:

The threat, which was shared with News Center 7 minutes ago, reads, “”Mad river local school I’m going to send bombs to 2 of the schools including Mad river middle school. and Spinning hills middle school at exactly 11:24 a.m. on Setember 20th. Be prepared.”

We’re working to contact Mad River Local Schools officials for more details.

