Road rage shooting suspect accused of saying, ‘you’re going to die today’ sentenced

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP — A man who admitted to shooting at a woman while driving on Interstate 675 has been sentenced.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A judge sentenced Deaglen Pyle, 22, to four years in prison Wednesday in Greene Common Pleas Court, according to court documents.

The sentence comes after he pleaded guilty to felonious assault In connection to a road rage shooting back in July.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the incident happened along I-675 on February 9.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police body cam video showed the victim giving her account to police.

“He pulled out a gun and shot my car twice. He said, ‘You’re going to die today,’ and pulled out a gun and shot my car twice,” the victim told police.

A witness recorded the whole thing on the dash camera.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Road rage shooting suspect accused of saying, ‘you’re going to die today’ pleads guilty

The video shows it all started at the Wilmington Pike and I-675 interchange when the cars nearly crashed into each other at the merge point on the ramp to I-675 North.

As the cars drove up the highway, video showed Pyle pointing his pistol out the window and firing two shots at the other driver.

>>RELATED: Man accused in I-675 road rage shooting formally charged

The police report showed bullet holes in the victim’s doors and even bullet fragments that ended up inside her car.

Five months after the crime Pyle was convicted by his admission.

>>RELATED: Road rage shooting suspect accused of saying, ‘you’re going to die today’ arrested

>>RELATED: ‘You’re going to die today;’ Bullets fly on I-675 in road rage shooting

He must pay the victim at least $4,000.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



