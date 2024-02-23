Road rage shooting suspect who said ‘you’re going to die today’ arrested

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP — Criminal charges have been approved for the suspect in a road rage shooting on I-675 in Sugarcreek Township.

Deaglan James Pyle, 21, is currently booked in the Greene County Jail on a preliminary charge of felonious assault, according to online jail records.

>> RELATED: ‘You’re going to die today;’ Bullets fly on I-675 in road rage shooting

The incident happened along I-675 on February 9, News Center 7 previously reported.

A witness shared his dash cam video of the gunfire.

Jody Van Winkle’s dash cam was already recording when he was waiting at the light at Wilmington Pike to get on I-675. That’s when he said he could see what was about to happen.

“This is where they almost touch. Where he’s supposed to yield,” Van Winkle said while walking News Center 7 through the video.

Van Winkle never expected to watch what the camera caught. As soon as he pulled onto the I-675 North on-ramp from Wilmington Pike, he could see what would happen between the drivers of the two cars in front of him.

“They were both, like, merging to the merge point at the same time, and I thought to myself, ‘Well, they’re not going to yield to each other and there’s going to be an incident,’” Van Winkle said.

>> ‘Scared to death;’ 911 callers report gunfire outside Springfield Olive Garden

Van Winkle said a mile up the highway is where things turned violent.

Body cam video News Center 7 obtained through a public records request shows police meeting the victim in a parking lot later to get her account.

“He pulled out a gun and shot my car twice. He said, ‘You’re going to die today,’ and pulled out a gun and shot my car twice,” the victim said.

Van Winkle’s account matched the victim’s as he described the shooter following her up I-675 North into Sugarcreek Twp.

>> 2 Ohio police officers hospitalized after vehicle rams into cruiser

“Like a verbal exchange out the window, and then he just shot once. Then you could see in the camera, pulls it back out and shoots again,” Van Winkle said.

Van Winkle called 911 after what he saw and later gave police a statement and his dash cam video.

“I carry a gun too in my car, and I have a carry/conceal permit, and I spent 20 years in the infantry in the Army,” he said. “That’s just the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen, and I thought it was cowardly.”

News Center 7 will continue providing updates to this story.

Deaglan James Pyle (Greene County Jail)

©2024 Cox Media Group