‘Scared to death;’ 911 callers report gunfire outside Springfield Olive Garden

SPRINGFIELD — Multiple 911 callers say gunfire rang out Thursday evening near a busy Olive Garden in Springfield.

News Center 7′s John Bedell is working to hold Springfield city officials accountable for the recent uptick in violence on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Around 7:30 p.m., Springfield police were dispatched to a strip mall on the 1600 block of N Bechtle Avenue for reports of gunfire.

>> Shooter fires several shots along busy Clark County streets

“Looks like there’s a commotion going on outside, with some cars like revving, and looks like they blocked someone in, and it sounded like some gunshots going off,” one caller said.

“This car is acting a fool in the parking lot,” another caller said.

Multiple people called from nearby stores saying someone had come in and was talking about a stolen Cadillac.

Another 911 caller said his friend’s car was stolen and they found it in the Five Below parking lot at 1680 N Bechtle Avenue.

The caller said they blocked it in, but someone allegedly shot at them. Other calls indicate at least three vehicles were involved.

>> Suspected case of meningococcal disease reported at Miami University

“We got the car…I’m going back to my house, I’m scared to death, they just shot at us in the…parking lot of Five Below,” the caller said.

The suspects got out of the alleged stolen vehicle and ran away on foot, according to the 911 call.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about this incident.

©2024 Cox Media Group