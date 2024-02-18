Police investigating reported shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Springfield early Sunday morning.

Springfield police department crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Scott Street on reports of a shooting just before 2 a.m.

>> Police on scene of reported shooting at Riverside apartment complex

A Springfield police supervisor told News Center 7 that a woman was grazed by a bullet, but does not appear to be in critical condition.

No other preliminary details were immediately available. We will update this story as we learn more.

©2024 Cox Media Group