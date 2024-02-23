2 Ohio police officers hospitalized after vehicle rams into cruiser

COLUMBUS — Two Ohio police officers were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into their cruiser early Friday morning, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.

>> Man sentenced for deadly shooting at Springfield Mini-Mart

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m., in downtown Columbus on West Broad Street and Marconi Boulevard.

Columbus Division of Police told our media partner that a sedan crashed into a cruiser.

It is unclear what led to the crash, WBNS-10 reported.

When the crash occurred, the driver did not stop and left the scene.

Two police cruisers stopped the vehicle a half mile away on Starling and West Broad streets.

After police stopped the driver, they ran again. The driver was found on Bell Street and was arrested without further incident, WBNS-10 reported.

The two officers are currently in stable condition at Grant Medical Center.

Additional details about the crash and what charges the driver could face were not immediately available.

©2024 Cox Media Group