Man sentenced for deadly shooting at Springfield Mini-Mart

SPRINGFIELD — A man who shot and killed a man outside a Springfield mini-mart has been sentenced.

Malik Shaw was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 21 years, according to Clark County Prosecutor Daniel Driscoll.

In January, Shaw was found guilty of murder, felonious assault, having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapons, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

On Sept. 16, 2022, police responded to reports of a shooting at a Mini-Mart on Selma Road and found Nagongi Cann, 48, shot in the hip inside of a vehicle.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Husband, wife facing murder charges in connection to deadly Springfield shooting

He was flown to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died.

Court documents state that Malik sought out Cann because he believed he was spreading a rumor that Malik raped a woman.

News Center 7 has previously reported that Shaw’s ex-wife Peggy Shaw was also facing murder charges in connection to the shooting.

Peggy pleaded guilty to felonious assault and prosecutors dropped the murder charge after she agreed to testify against her ex-husband.

Her sentence has not yet been released.

We will continue to follow this story.













©2024 Cox Media Group