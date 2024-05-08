Storm-related damage reported across Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Damage has been reported throughout the Miami Valley as severe weather moves through the area.

News Center 7 has been tracking the damage as the storms progress.

Emergency Scanner Traffic and National Weather Service trained spotters indicate the following areas are dealing with storm damage:

Darke County:

Multiple trees are down and structural damage has been reported on Knuckerberg Road and Jaysville-St. Johns Road .

. A tree has reportedly fallen on a house on the 800 block of Wayne Street.

Reports of flood damage and trees down on Parkside Drive.

Traffic lights are down on E Main Street and Walnut Street.

Trees have been reported to be down on Ludlow Street.

Trees are reportedly down and blocking the 2800 block of Ohio Route 502.

Damage has been reported to the Greenville High School’s football field.

Damage reported to multiple farm buildings on Auld Road.

Trees have reportedly fallen on an apartment building in the 300 block of Miami Street.

Power lines are reportedly down at Central Avenue, Walker Street, and Pearl Street.

A Greenville police and fire dispatcher told News Center 7 that “there’s a lot of damage right now.”

The Miami County EMA reports there is no damage in the county at this time.

The Shelby County EMA reports there is no damage in the county at this time.

Mercer County:

Mercer County EMA has confirmed that damage has been reported near State Route 219 and Burrville Rd.

There have been several reports of power lines down and barns down.

