Severe storms possible for entire area today, tomorrow

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Severe storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday

Rain chances linger through at least Sunday

Turning cooler after Thursday

DETAILED FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Rounds of showers and storms are possible, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Some storms may be strong to severe, especially late in the day. All possible severe weather hazards include damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes. Most of the Miami Valley is included in a level 3/5, Enhanced, risk for severe storms.

While not a significant threat at this time, localized flooding will also need to be watched for if heavy thunderstorms begin to pass over the same locations again and again.

Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with more showers and storms possible especially late in the day. A few strong to severe storms may occur with damaging winds and hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Highs reach the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with another chance for showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid-70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers possible. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: A chance for showers. Highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY: Staying cool with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Looking dry for now with highs in the middle 70s.

