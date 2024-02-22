‘You’re going to die today;’ Bullets fly on I-675 in road rage shooting

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP — Greene County prosecutors confirmed they are reviewing possible criminal charges in connection with a road rage shooting that happened on I-675 in Sugarcreek Township.

>> Dayton woman identified as body found in Great Miami River

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, the incident started at the Wilmington Pike and I-675 interchange on February 9.

News Center 7 filed a public records request with Sugarcreek Township police on February 13. The department just fulfilled the request on Wednesday.

The road rage shooting is detailed in new video News Center 7 obtained.

Sugarcreek Twp. police met the victim in a parking lot near the highway to get her side of the story.

>> Body of missing Dayton woman found in Great Miami River

“He pulled out a gun and shot my car twice. He said, ‘You’re going to die today’ and pulled out a gun and shot my car twice,” the woman said.

She told police it started on I-675 in Centerville. Both cars were merging onto the highway from Wilmington Pike. The victim was in the left lane and the shooter was in the right.

“Like, he was driving kind of next to me, and I kept thinking, ‘Is he gonna slow down and get behind me?’ He didn’t,” she said.

A man told police he witnessed the whole thing.

“It just happened in front of me,” the man told police.

He said his dashcam recorded it on video from the two-lane entrance ramp to the highway where the gunfire happened in Sugarcreek Township.

“You know how that little— how both of them merge? Well, neither one of them gave way to each other and that’s what caused it,” the witness said.

The police report shows a bullet hole in the victim’s car door and a bullet fragment that ended up inside her car. Police also took pictures of the gun they took as evidence after interviewing the shooter.

News Center 7′s John Bedell went to the Sugarcreek Twp. Police Department twice on Thursday to talk to Chief Mike Brown about the road rage incident. After waiting in the lobby for several minutes, he was told he was busy.

The victim and witness were unavailable for comment when News Center 7 tried reaching them Thursday.

The uncharged suspect’s name was redacted from the police report. Signs on the ramp indicate he should have yielded on the on-ramp.

If there are formal charges at some point, we will provide an update.

©2024 Cox Media Group