Woman’s body found in Great Miami River; Can you help identify her?

BUTLER COUNTY — A woman’s body was found in the Great Miami River on Wednesday and now investigators are asking for help identifying her.

The body was found in the river near Canal Road in Hamilton, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe the woman is between the ages of 35 and 40. She’s approximately 5 feet 6 inches and 160 pounds.

She has visible tattoos, including one red and one black outlined heart with the name “Eligah” or “Elijah” written above the hearts. She also has a single red flower tattoo on her left thigh.

How the woman ended up in the river, as well as her cause of death is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Andrews at (513) 785-1238.

