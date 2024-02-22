Human finger found in parking lot of local Walmart

SIDNEY — Police in Sidney are asking for help after an amputated finger was found in a parking lot earlier this week.

The finger was found in the Walmart parking lot on W. Michigan Street on Sunday.

Investigators transported the finger to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, where it was confirmed to be a human finger that likely belonged to a female.

No medical providers have been able to provide information that links the finger to any recent patients.

At this point, police do not have reason to believe that the finger’s amputation was the result of any suspicious actions but they’re still investigating how it ended up in the parking lot.

Anyone with information about the finger is asked to call the Sidney Police Department at (937) 498-2351 or Crime Stoppers (937) 492-8477.





