1-year-old boy shoots himself in his mother’s home; Mother and girlfriend indicted on charges

HARRISON TWP. — A Harrison Twp. mother and her girlfriend are facing charges after a 22-month-old shot himself last week.

Rashaunda Rogers, 24, and Dariale Brazzell, 23, were indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Thursday on charges connected to the shooting. Rogers faces one count each of endangering children, tampering with evidence, and having weapons while under disability. Brazzell was indicted on one count of obstructing justice.

As News Center 7 previously reported, medics were called to the Creekside Apartment Complex in the 1900 block of Republic Drive on Feb. 11 on reports of an injured one-year-old child.

“I don’t know, I was asleep and I guess he fell and hit his head on the corner of the dresser and his head is leaking bad,” a 911 caller told dispatchers.

The child was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital. While at the hospital, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the hospital on a report of suspected child abuse.

When they got to the hospital, medical personnel reported that the 22-month-old son of Rogers had significant head injuries. Rogers had told medical personnel that the child had possibly fallen and hit his head on a TV stand, but the injuries were not consistent with that explanation.

An investigation determined that Rogers kept a loaded semi-automatic handgun in an unsecured location and the child had found it and accidentally shot himself.

Both Rogers and Brazzell are in custody in the Montgomery County Jail. Rogers is being held on a $100,000 bond and Brazzell is being held on $25,000 bond. Both are scheduled to be in court next on Feb. 27.

