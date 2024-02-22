Bystander who was hit by car while checking on Huber Heights crash dies from injuries

HUBER HEIGHTS — The man who was hit on Interstate 70 in Huber Heights last week has died from his injuries.

Joseph Shives, 40, of Huber Heights, died from his injuries on Thursday morning at Miami Valley Hospital. Huber Heights police confirmed to News Center 7 that Shives’ next of kin had been notified.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Shives was hit on Feb. 12 on I-70 near State Route 202 and Old Troy Pike. He had stopped to check on the driver of a crash that had happened there.

While he was checking on the driver of the original crash, he was hit by an SUV that was trying to pass another vehicle in the middle lane.

The driver didn’t see the stopped vehicle or Shives and swerved to avoid them but hit the work truck and Shives.

The crash remains under investigation.





