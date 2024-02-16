WATCH: Offices arrive to injury crash that closed EB I-70 in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Newly released dash camera video shows the moment officers arrived at the scene of an injury crash on Interstate 70 in Montgomery County earlier this week.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bystander who was checking on crash victim hit by second car, suffers critical injuries

News Center 7 obtained the dash through a public records request.

Dash camera video shows that a vehicle had crashed into the median and several medics at the scene.

News Center 7 previously reported officers and medics were dispatched around 3 a.m. Monday morning on initial reports of a crash on EB I-70 at State Route 202.

A man was critically injured when he came out of his vehicle to check on a one-vehicle crash.

An SUV attempted to pass another vehicle in the middle lane but did not see the stopped vehicle or the man.

The driver swerved to avoid that vehicle but hit both the work truck and the man.

Medics transported him to Miami Valley Hospital with critical injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group