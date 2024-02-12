Bystander struck by car, critically injured while checking on person who crashed on EB I-70

HUBER HEIGHTS — One person is critically injured after a crash on Interstate 70 eastbound in Huber Heights Monday morning, according to Huber Heights Police Department Sergeant David Culver.

Just before 3 a.m., Huber Heights police and medics were dispatched to I-70 EB at SR-202 and Old Troy Pike on reports of a single-vehicle crash into the center median.

While officers were on the way to the scene, a bystander driving a work truck with hazard lights stopped to check on the driver, Culver said.

An SUV attempted to pass another vehicle in the middle lane but didn’t see the stopped vehicle or the bystander.

The driver swerved to avoid the stopped vehicle but struck the work truck and the bystander.

The bystander was critically injured and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

The Huber Heights Police Department Accident Reconstructionist Team is investigating this crash.

