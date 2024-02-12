UPDATE: All lanes back open following crash on EB I-70 in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — UPDATE @6:50 a.m.

All lanes are back open on Eastbound Interstate 70 following a crash early Monday morning in Huber Heights.

>>TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes blocked due to crash on EB I-70 in Huber Heights

Officers and medics were dispatched just before 3 a.m. to EB I-70 near State Route 202 on initial reports of a crash, dispatchers told News Center 7.

ODOT cameras show all lanes were back open around 6:45 a.m.

Traffic was being rerouted from EB I-70 to State Route 202 for several hours.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information about this crash.

We will continue to provide updates.

-INITIAL STORY-

All lanes remain blocked on Eastbound Interstate 70 while officers are on the scene of a crash in Huber Heights early Monday morning.

Huber Heights Police officers and medics were dispatched just before 3 a.m. on initial reports of a crash, dispatchers told News Center 7.

ODOT cameras are indicating that all lanes are blocked while officers and medics are at the scene.

Traffic is being rerouted off Eastbound Interstate 70 to State Route 202.

