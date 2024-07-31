Road rage shooting suspect accused of saying, ‘you’re going to die today’ pleads guilty

SUGARCREEK TWP — A man who admitted to shooting at a woman while driving on I-675 has pleaded guilty.

With that one word in court Wednesday Deaglen Pyle admitted to a count of felonious assault in connection with a road rage shooting.

According to a plea agreement obtained by News Center 7 he’ll have to give up the gun he used in the crime along with two magazines and ammunition for the pistol.

He will also have to pay a little more than $43,000 in restitution.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man accused in I-675 road rage shooting formally charged

News Center 7 previously reported police body cam video showed the victim giving her account to police.

“He pulled out a gun and shot my car twice. He said, ‘You’re going to die today,’ and pulled out a gun and shot my car twice,” the victim tells police.

A witness recorded the whole thing on the dash camera.

The video shows it all started at the Wilmington Pike and I-675 interchange when the cars nearly crashed into each other at the merge point on the ramp to I-675 North.

>> RELATED: Road rage shooting suspect accused of saying, ‘you’re going to die today’ arrested

As the cars drove up the highway, video showed Pyle pointing his pistol out the window and firing two shots at the other driver.

The police report showed bullet holes in the victim’s doors and even bullet fragments that ended up inside her car.

Five months after the crime Pyle has been convicted by his own admission.

Pyle is free on bond until his sentencing in September.

He could face anywhere from 2-12 years in prison.

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group