Hollywood style movie studio set for Ohio

DUBLIN, Oh. — A new movie studio is set to open in Ohio.

Fallback Studios plans to build 5 soundstages in Dublin, outside Columbus, according to their website.

The campus will also boast a 4k theater, post-production suites, production offices and more, their website states.

The studio plans to renovate a 30-year-old building along Discovery Boulevard, according to plans submitted to the city.

The studio hopes to attract feature films, independent films, live audience shows, multi-cam and single cam projects, commercials, music videos, special events, documentaries and stills.

The studio submitted an amended final development plan to the city of Dublin this month.

Ohio has been home to major movie productions. The latest “Superman” movie recently wrapped production in the state.

