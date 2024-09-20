Ohio mother arrested after 2-year-old exposed to deadly drugs, police say

CINCINNATI — An Ohio mother was arrested after her 2-year-old child died from exposure to fentanyl and xylazine.

Cincinnati Police arrested 21-year-old Bethoney Miller-Williams for the July 29 death of 2-year-old Ah’Layla Bradley, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

Miller-Williams faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children.

Police said they responded to a home on Bracken Woods Lane on July 29 for an unresponsive child.

The child was taken to the Children’s Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s office ruled Bradley’s death a homicide on Sept 17 and a warrant was issued for Miller-Williams’ arrest the next day.

Miller-Williams was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center Thursday morning.

According to court documents obtained by WCPO-9 TV Miller-Williams put Bradley at risk “by facilitating an environment which exposed (Bradley) to the lethal effects of fentanyl and xylazine, resulting in her death.”

Xylazine is not an illegal substance in Ohio, but it is an animal tranquilizer that is not approved for use in humans.

The Drug Enforcement Agency said it can slow heart rates and cause lung failure, but the substance has been used in narcotics mixtures involving heroin and fentanyl.

A judge ruled Miller-Williams be held on a $150,000 bond Friday morning.

