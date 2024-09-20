Investigation of school threats in Montgomery County leads to woman, teen being taken into custody

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Two people, including a 13-year-old, have been taken into custody after being accused of making threats toward two Montgomery County school districts this week.

This week, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigated two separate threats made against Northridge Schools and Dayton Public Schools.

On Tuesday, Rayona Hunt, 23, was identified after making terroristic threats against both Northridge Schools in Harrison Twp. and Dayton Public Schools. She was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said charges of making terroristic threats, inducing panic, and obstructing official business were approved by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Wednesday, a second threat against Northridge Schools was found on social media.

“Due to the quick response of several students who reported the concerning post about Northridge Schools, detectives were able to swiftly identify the individual responsible, a 13-year-old student,” the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

The teen was interviewed and taken into custody. Charges against the student will be reviewed by the prosecutor’s office.

In a statement, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said threats of violence against schools are “not only disruptive but deeply unsettling to our community.”

“I want to be clear: incidents like these will not be tolerated. We will swiftly identify, track down, and charge anyone who threatens the safety of our students and staff. We urge everyone to remain vigilant and continue reporting suspicious activity so that we can take immediate action,” Streck said.

