‘The new outlaws;’ Neighbors frustrated after teens crash stolen Kia into several vehicles

DAYTON — Neighbors are frustrated after teenagers crashed a stolen car near their homes early Friday morning.
The crash occurred around 1:50 a.m. at E. Fourth Street and South Philadelphia Street, according to a previous News Center 7 report.
A stolen Kia Forte, driven by a 16-year-old, was going 85 mph when it hit a GMC Sierra and two parked vehicles.
Eileen Watson told News Center 7 that her car was hit.
“It scared the living daylights out of all of us,” Dayton resident Eileen Watson said.
