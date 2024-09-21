‘The new outlaws;’ Neighbors frustrated after teens crash stolen Kia into several vehicles

DAYTON — Neighbors are frustrated after teenagers crashed a stolen car near their homes early Friday morning.

The crash occurred around 1:50 a.m. at E. Fourth Street and South Philadelphia Street, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

A stolen Kia Forte, driven by a 16-year-old, was going 85 mph when it hit a GMC Sierra and two parked vehicles.

Eileen Watson told News Center 7 that her car was hit.

“It scared the living daylights out of all of us,” Dayton resident Eileen Watson said.

