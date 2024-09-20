School bus involved in crash while stopped to let kids off; 1 flown to hospital, 1 other hurt

PREBLE COUNTY — A school bus was involved in a crash in Preble County on Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. in the 3300 block of US 40 and involved a National Trail Local Schools bus.

The bus was stopped to let students off and had one car stopped behind it. Another car came up behind them and hit the first car, causing it to hit the bus, according to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.

No students were hurt during the crash.

Two people were hurt, one of which is being flown to an area hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The Ohio Department of Transportation reports that US 40 is closed in the area of the crash.

