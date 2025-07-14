12-year-old shot, killed; man charged with murder

CINCINNATI — A 31-year-old man is facing charges in connection with the shooting death of a 12-year-old.

Cincinnati police said 12-year-old Nehemiah McMillon was shot and killed by 31-year-old Darius McGrew, who has been arrested and charged with murder, our news partners at WCPO reported.

Officers were called to the 4800 block of Este Avenue at around 11 p.m. Sunday after calls reporting a stolen vehicle that had crashed.

When police got there, they found McMillon with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Officers at the scene told WCPO that a second person walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police believe that victim is from the same shooting.

