Veterans return from final Honor Flight of the year

DAYTON — Veterans returned from the final Honor Flight of 2024 Saturday night.

Honor Flight Dayton flew veterans to Washington D.C. on the fourth and final honor flight of 2024 to see their National Memorials at no cost.

100 Korea, Vietnam, and Cold War era veterans traveled to visit the WWII Memorial, Korean Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, and US Marines War Memorial.

They also visited Arlington National Cemetery where they got to see the Changing of the Guard at the Tombs of the Unknown Soldiers.

The veterans returned to Dayton International Airport Saturday night, greeted by the Wright Patterson Air Force Band of Flight, Centerville Community Band, active members of the Armed Forces, local organizations, and their friends and family.

News Center 7′s Gabrielle Enright was at the airport when they arrived.

“This is something he’s waited for for a very long time and we’re very very honored to give him the homecoming he deserved,” Robyn Fell, whose Uncle was on the Honor Flight, said.

Several people had signs thanking the veterans for their service and welcoming them home.

